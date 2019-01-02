Police departments send condolences to Kentucky officers mourning loss of doughnuts in truck fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Police departments are showing their support for officers in Lexington, Ky. after a devastating loss.

A Krispy Kreme truck fire earlier this week left no one injured, but the fire did destroy the truck – and more importantly, the doughnuts inside.

The department posted an image of officers mourning the loss of the truck with the caption, “No words.”

The driver of the truck noticed smoke coming from the back and safely escaped, according to WLEX,

The New York Police Department told the Kentucky officers in a tweet, “Hang tight, we are sending backup forthwith, and these guys came prepared. We hope you like sprinkles.”

Hang tight, we are sending backup forthwith, and these guys came prepared. We hope you like sprinkles. pic.twitter.com/S2WIY2ZR38 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2019

Here are a few more tweets from police departments who truly understand the gravity of this loss.

We feel your loss. We donut know what else to say. 🍩😰🍩 — UK Police (@UKPolice) January 1, 2019

All the feels 😭 pic.twitter.com/e6fVII1zm0 — Pittsburg Police, CA (@PittsburgPD) January 1, 2019

We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Your brothers and sisters in Massachusetts are here for you during these tough times. — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) January 1, 2019

Even the doughnut company itself chimed in, promising a doughnut delivery to get them through this “difficult time.”