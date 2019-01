SAN DIEGO — A power outage left nearly 4,000 people without power across several San Diego neighborhoods Wednesday night.

The outage, which was reported at 7:18 p.m, affected the following communities: Logan Heights, Mountain View, Lincoln Park, Encanto, Emerald Hills and Valencia Park.

The power appeared to be restored by 8:30 p.m., according to San Diego Gas and Electric’s outage map.