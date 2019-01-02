Man stabs 2 attackers after being jumped outside El Cajon motel

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday were investigating a New Year’s Eve stabbing that sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred about 10:15 p.m. outside the Rodeway Inn & Suites at 1250 El Cajon Blvd., El Cajon Police Lt. Eric Taylor said.

“Officers responding to a report of a stabbing found the victim, a man in his late 20s, who had moderate injuries from a beating,” Taylor said. “The initial investigation showed he was jumped by at least three other subjects. He used a knife to defend himself.”

Taylor said the victim, and two of his assailants, were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor wounds.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation was continuing.