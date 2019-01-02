× Freeway race suspected in crash that shut down I-805

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A man suspected of racing on the freeway was seriously injured after he got out of his car on Interstate 805 and was hit by another car, a California Highway Patrol officer said.

According to Sgt. Steve Jio, the man’s blue Nissan was stalled in the fast lane of I-805 near the I-5 Interchange around 2:15 p.m. for an unknown reason. The man got out of the car and was hit by a Mercedes SUV. The impact hurled him more than 100 feet, Jio said. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to the head.

Two other cars crashed as a result of the initial collision.

“After the Mercedes hit, a white Honda Accord struck the blue vehicle, it appears, Jio said. “It looks like a Jeep Cherokee also struck some debris that was in the roadway.”

San Diego Fire and Rescue treated one person at the scene for minor injuries and took another person to the hospital with moderate injuries, officials said.

Officers shut down I-805 North for about three hours.

The CHP is investigating the possibility that driver of the blue Nissan was racing on the freeway before the crash.

“We did have one witness that said the blue car was racing another vehicle, but we cannot confirm that,” Jio said.