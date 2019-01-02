× Driver identified in wrong-way crash that killed motorcyclist on SR-76

BONSALL, Calif. – A man from Camp Pendleton accused of driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash on state Route 76 will be arraigned Thursday, authorities said.

Adam Daniel Barooshian, 25, allegedly drove east on westbound lanes of SR-76 near Via Monserate early Tuesday and collided with a motorcyclist, according to California Highway Patrol officer Mark Latulippe.

“A Lexus IS 300 was traveling eastbound within the westbound lanes of SR-76 and collided head-on with a man on a Suzuki motorcycle traveling in the correct, westbound direction, killing the rider,” Latulippe said. “A third vehicle was involved when it was struck by debris from the initial impact.”

The incident occurred at 3:54 a.m., said Latulippe.

The motorcyclist had not been publicly identified as of Wednesday.

Barooshian suffered minor injuries and was treated at Palomar Medical Center, according to Latulippe.

Baroonshian faces a first-degree murder charge. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. in Vista.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has additional information, is urged to call the CHP at 858-637-3800.