SAN DIEGO — Fire crews put out a burning trailer in La Jolla Wednesday afternoon.

Flames broke out around 12:30 p.m. off Torrey Pines Scenic Drive near Black’s Beach, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. No one was inside the trailer, which was parked on a dirt bluff but firefighters did believe a propane tank was in the unit.

By shortly after 1 p.m., the flames had been extinguished. Smoke was visible from the surrounding area, including near UC San Diego.