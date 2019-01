LA MESA, Calif. — Police Wednesday night were investigating the burglary of a La Mesa home tented for fumigation.

Authorities believe one person broke into the home on Elden Street. The suspect was described only as wearing a mask and a backpack.

No one was home at the time of the break-in and it was not known whether anything was stolen.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call La Mesa police at 619-667-1400.