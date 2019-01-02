Armed thieves steal man’s backpack, wallet in San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – Two men robbed a pedestrian at gunpoint Wednesday morning in San Ysidro, police said.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Via Costina, just south of state Route 905, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

The suspects fled with the man’s backpack and wallet, though it wasn’t immediately known what valuables or cash were inside.

No injuries were reported, Stirk said.

The bandits were last seen running south on Howard Avenue, Stirk said.

The first suspect was described as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build, dark eyes and short hair.

The second suspect was described as a 6-foot-3 Hispanic man in his 20s who also had a thin build, dark eyes and short hair.

Both suspects were last seen wearing dark jackets and dark pants and one of the men had a silver handgun.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s southern division were dispatched to the area to investigate.