Another blood pressure medication recalled over carcinogen concerns

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. – Another blood pressure medication has been recalled over concerns it could contain trace amounts of carcinogens.

The medication is manufactured by Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. The recall is voluntary.

It affects 80 lots of Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP.

If you take the drug, contact your doctor.

Six blood pressure medications have been recalled since November.

All have been found to have trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) and are manufactured by different companies.