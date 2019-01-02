4 cars involved in chain-reaction crash that shut down I-805

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A chain-reaction crash that sent one man to the hospital and shut down Interstate 805 New Year's Day did not involve street racing or alcohol, police said.

The crash happened on northbound I-805 just south of the merge with Interstate 5.

According to investigators, a blue Nissan 350Z became disabled in the fast lane of the freeway at about 2:15 p.m. The driver got out of the car and was standing next to it when a silver Mercedes Benz sedan hit the Nissan and the driver. The severely injured man was rushed to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

A white Jeep Cherokee also hit the disabled Nissan and and a black Jeep Cherokee was apparently damaged by debris from the crash, investigators said.

Witnesses originally reported that the Nissan may have been racing another car before the crash, but investigators found no evidence that that was true.