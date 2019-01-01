× Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way DUI driver on SR-76

BONSALL, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday morning after colliding with a wrong-way DUI driver on State Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 3:54 a.m. on the westbound lanes of SR-76 near Via Monserate in Bonsall.

A 25-year-old male living at Camp Pendleton was driving a Lexus IS 300 in the wrong direction on the westbound lanes of SR-76 when he collided head-on with the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist, CHP said.

The driver of the Lexus was transported to Palomar Medical Center with minor scratches. He was determined to be impaired and was subsequently arrested, according to CHP.

The westbound lanes of SR-76 were closed for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been determined.

CHP is asking the public for any information on the incident to contact California Highway Patrol at 858-637-3800.