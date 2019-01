CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A family in National City welcomed the first baby of the New Year.

Ainhara was born at 12:04 A.M. at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista.

Elizabeth Morales said her daughter’s arrival was a surprise because her expected due date was January 15th.

The baby girl weighed 7 lbs., 14 oz and is 20 inches long.

Ainhara has three older sisters.