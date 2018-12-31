Walgreens security guard charged with murder for shooting suspected shoplifter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- A security guard who fatally shot a suspected shoplifter at a Hollywood Walgreens pharmacy earlier this month has been charged with murder, KTLA reported Monday.

Donald Vincent Ciota II, 28, was also charged with using a firearm as a deadly weapon.

The incident unfolded at the heavily-trafficked store at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street on Dec. 2. Ciotta allegedly confronted Johnathan Hart and the two got into a fight, prosecutors allege. Ciota then pulled out his gun and fatally shot Hart in the back as he ran away, officials said.

Hart, who was described as being homeless, was unarmed.

Ciota is scheduled to be arraigned Monday and his bail has been set at $3 million. He faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.