Trolleys to run extended hours on New Year’s Eve

SAN DIEGO — Metropolitan Transit Service will add extra late- night service on New Year’s Eve until 2 a.m. New Year’s Day on all three of its trolley lines.

MTS also has partnered with Lyft ride share to ensure more people have a safe ride home to start 2019.

Those choosing transit rides on New Year’s Eve, can take advantage of an exclusive discount with Lyft getting $5 off their Lyft trips to and from a Trolley station, when using the code MTSLYFT.

The code is only valid for trips starting or ending at an MTS Trolley station. There is a one-code-per-phone limit, which is valid from 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 3 a.m. New Year’s Day.