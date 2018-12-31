Thousands turn out for Holiday Bowl Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Up to 100,000 people lined the Embarcadero Monday for the annual Holiday Bowl Parade.

The Port of San Diego bills the extravaganza as the largest balloon parade in the United States – bigger even than the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The parade, which began at 10 a.m., also featured floats, drill teams and the marching bands from the Northwestern University and University of Utah, the two teams competing in the Holiday Bowl.

The bands and balloons march from the County Administration Center at 1600 Pacific Highway to the corner of Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway near Seaport Village.

FOX 5 photographer Zak Bartleet captured some of the high points of the parade. You can watch his video above.