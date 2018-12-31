San Diegans advised to plan a safe way home on New Year’s Eve

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County residents will have multiple ways to get home safely after celebrating New Year’s Eve Monday and are encouraged to plan ahead.

San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System will offer extended late-night trolley departures from downtown through 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning thanks to a partnership with Coca-Cola. MTS is also offering a $5 Lyft ride discount for trips to and from MTS transit centers from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. The discount can be applied using the code “MTSLYFT.”

Lyft reminded residents last Wednesday to travel responsibly wherever they are in the county. According to the ride-hailing company, San Diego was one of the Top 12 markets for Lyft rides on New Year’s Eve 2017.

“`New Year’s Eve is a big night for both riders and drivers in San Diego,” said Lyft San Diego Market Manager Hao Meng. “We encourage Lyft riders to ride smart and plan ahead for a responsible ride home when ringing in 2019 with friends and family. We’ll also be there all night to support drivers on the road who want to take advantage of this additional earning opportunity.”

The North County Transit District will offer free rides after 6 p.m. on its Coaster and Sprinter trains and Breeze and Flex bus lines. The Coaster and Sprinter will also run extra trains through 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department plans to increase patrols for impaired drivers, including those under the influence of marijuana and prescription drugs, through Tuesday. Residents arrested on a DUI charge can face fines and court fees of $15,000 or more, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“A drunk driver could injure or kill someone we love,” said Sheriff’s Capt. Herbert Taft.

Drunken drivers killed six people in San Diego County traffic collisions during the 2017 New Year’s holiday weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.