New Year’s Eve storm brings snow to local mountains

MOUNT LAGUNA, Calif. – A New Year’s Eve storm brought snow to the mountains of East County.

Snow began falling on Mount Laguna and in Julian Monday around 3 p.m. By 5 p.m., about 1.5 inches of new snow had accumulated near the Laguna Mountain Lodge. Video from Julian showed that snow was also falling in the popular mountain tourist town about 60 miles east of San Diego.

By the time snow stops falling later Monday night, a total of 3 inches are expected on Mount Laguna and about 2 inches in Julian, FOX 5 meteorologist Jason Handman said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that is set to last until 9 p.m. Monday in the mountains. The snow level dropped to about 3,500 feet.

At lower elevations, light showers fell sporadically throughout the day., forecasters said. Around one-tenth of an inch of rainfall was expected in Escondido, La Mesa, Chula Vista and El Cajon, according to the NWS.

Icy conditions were expected on mountain roads and highways including Interstate 8, especially later Monday evening.

Word of the mountain snow spread quickly, and a number of families took advantage of the opportunity to build snowmen and sled near the Laguna Mountain Lodge.