New state laws take effect in 2019

SAN DIEGO -- A series of new laws will go into effect in California beginning January 1.

For starters, there are a few new gun laws that will impact The Golden State. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to buy a shotgun or rifle. Also, there will be a lifetime ban for those who have been convicted of serious domestic assault and for people who are hospitalized for mental health issues more than once within a year.

Those who want a concealed carry license will be required to go through new gun safety training.

Two-wheeled motorized scooters have been a hot topic in America's Finest City. Riders 18 years old and older will now have the option to wear a helmet.

For companies with 25 employees or less, the minimum wage will increase to $11 an hour. The wage increases to $12 an hour for those with 26 or more employees.

Perhaps the most endearing new law of all is that pet stores must sell rescue or shelter animals.

In addition for our four-legged friends, first responders are permitted to give them CPR.

Those with pets going through a divorce will see a significant change. A judge will get to decide who gets to keep the pets.

Finally, surfing will become the state's official sport.