Manhunt on in Texas for gunman in 7-year-old girl’s death outside Walmart

HOUSTON — Authorities in Texas on Monday were hunting for a gunman who killed a 7-year-old girl outside a Houston-area Walmart.

The child slain Sunday has been identified as Jazmine Barnes, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The shooting took place near a Walmart in northeastern Harris County.

A mother, daughter and three others were leaving when a male began firing into their car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the suspect pulled up next to the car and opened fire, CNN affiliate KTRK reported.

Gonzalez said the girl’s mother, LaPorsha Washington, 30, was wounded. The sheriff’s office said glass fragments injured a younger child. Two teens were unharmed.

The mother and daughter are black. The suspect, who authorities are describing as a white male in his 40s, fled the scene in a red truck.

Authorities were working to determine whether the shooting was random or targeted.

“The motive is unknown right now,” Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland said in a statement to CNN.

“Please keep this family in your prayers,” Gonzalez said in a Facebook post. “A total of 5 occupants in the car witnessed this child, their loved one, shot and killed before their eyes. So senseless. It’s never easy, and extra hard during the holiday season.”

The Sheldon Independent School District said Jazmine was a second-grader at Monahan Elementary and “will truly be missed by all students and staff.”

According to CNN affiliate KPRC, sheriff’s Maj. Jesse Razo said the survivors are “shaken and devastated.”

“We are going to use all resources available to bring this killer to justice,” Razo said.

“I urge you, whoever did this, you know who you are,” Razo said. “We will be looking for you. We will locate you. We will find you.”