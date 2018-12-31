Man arrested for sexual assault attempt inside North County Airbnb rental

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into an Airbnb rental and sexually assaulted a woman in Oceanside Monday, said police.

The incident happened in the 800 block of South Coast Highway around 4 a.m.

A 24-year-old man entered the home through an unlocked door. The property had about 20 people inside, said Oceanside police.

The man, believed to be a transient, removed his clothes inside a closet and attempted to sexually assault the 49-year-old victim in her room. The victim screamed when the suspect grabbed her, which the other people inside the home to wake up. The other people in the home pinned down the suspect until police arrived, according to Oceanside police.

The suspect was taken into custody.

This story is developing. We will update this story as more details become available.