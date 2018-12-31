× Funnel clouds form along coast

CARLSBAD, Calif. – There were several reports of funnel clouds forming along the San Diego coast Monday, and several people recorded them on their phones.

The National Weather Service in San Diego tweeted a video recorded sometime before 2 p.m. by Johnny Kelly above Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad. The NWS confirmed that it had received several such reports and pointed out that the funnel clouds are not tornadoes because they did not make contact with the ground.

There have been several reports of funnel clouds along the coast today. Here's the most recent one from #Carlsbad captured on video. Note: Not a tornado, as this requires contact with the ground. #cawx https://t.co/kPpZefgLCB — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 31, 2018

Angelica Denning sent FOX 5 a photograph of a funnel cloud that she snapped around the same time as she was leaving Legoland in Carlsbad.

Jacob Almeida took this photo a funnel cloud over Batiquitos Lagoon.

There were no reports of damage from the funnel clouds.