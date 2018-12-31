Authorities identify Harley Davidson rider fatally killed in crash with truck

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a pickup truck in Rancho Bernardo was identified today as 41-year-old Eric Findley of San Diego, according to the Medical Examiner.

It happened about 11:24 a.m. last Friday, police said. Findley had been driving his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on West Bernardo Drive, near Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo, when the 55-year-old driver of a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup initiated a left-turn into a parking lot in front of him.

”The two vehicles collided,” the Medical Examiner said. ”Bystanders performed CPR, while 911 was called.”

Findley was pronounced dead at the scene by San Diego Fire Department Engine 33 responders due to obvious traumatic blunt-force injuries, according to the Medical Examiner.

Police said alcohol wasn’t believed to be a factor in the crash.