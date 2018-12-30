Wrong-way crash badly injures 2, blocks freeway near border

SAN DIEGO — A wrong-way driver caused a crash on southbound Interstate 5 near the border Sunday night.

Click here to track live traffic conditions overnight.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near Dairy Mart Road in San Ysidro. Two people were severely injured and rushed to UC San Diego for treatment, San Diego Fire-Rescue told FOX 5.

The left three southbound lanes were blocked on I-5 in the immediate area following the crash, Caltrans said in a tweet. Viewer Jonathan Cuevas told FOX 5 he was still stuck in the traffic jam at 11 p.m.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.