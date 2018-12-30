SoCal animal care center rescues goose shot with arrow

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — An animal care center in Orange County took in a Canadian goose after it was discovered shot with an arrow.

Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach said on their Facebook page Friday the goose was discovered at Carr Park in the area where other birds were “were poisoned after ingesting prescription medications spread out on the grass.”

They went to say “the photos were taken as evidence and this case is under investigation.”

The goose was in in stable but critical condition by Sunday, according to Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center.

