Police find man in Balboa Park fountain after museum is vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police placed a man in handcuffs after he jumped into a Balboa Park fountain overnight Saturday, on the same night someone shattered glass and vandalized a science museum at the park.

Police were seen handcuffing and interviewing the man, who was fully dressed and dripping wet, on the edge of the fountain around 11:30 p.m.

A short distance away, a glass door was shattered and display items were knocked over at the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center.

Police interviewed a park employee as they took the fountain-swimmer into custody. At one point, officers showed the employee the man they had arrested, shining a flashlight on his face as he stood at the top of a set of stairs.

FOX 5 has reached out to police to confirm whether the man was charged with a crime and whether he is believed to be responsible for the museum break-in. Officials had not responded as of Sunday evening.