Man arrested in Mt. Hope sexual assault investigation

SAN DIEGO — An arrest was made Saturday in the sexual assault of a woman in San Diego’s Mt. Hope neighborhood, said police.

Phillip Terrell McLeod, 47, of San Diego, was arrested Saturday around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue as the suspect in the investigation.

The incident occurred on December 20 around 11:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Delta Street. The 27-year-old victim told police she was walking in the area when a older model two-door pickup truck pulled up alongside her. The driver allegedly threatened to use a Taser if she did not comply with his demands, said San Diego police Lt. Jason Weeden.

The victim was forced inside the vehicle and was taken to an unknown location near 39th Street and Broadway. The victim begged for her release and was eventually let go, said Lt. Weeden.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 40s or 50s, with short black hair, a graying goatee, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, said police. He was last seen wearing a black or dark blue t-shirt and gray basketball shorts.

A similar incident was reported to the Chula Vista Police Department that matched the suspect’s description.

McLeod was booked into the San Diego County jail on multiple charges including kidnapping, sexual assault and resisting arrest.

His vehicle is in police custody.

McLeod’s arraignment is set for January 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.