Firefighters knock down overnight brush fire in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Firefighters in Oceanside knocked down a small brush fire overnight, officials said.

The fire was first reported at 3:12 a.m. in the area of state Route 76 and Douglas Drive, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Crews from both the Oceanside and Carlsbad fire departments responded to the scene found a brush fire on a slope taking up an area of about 900 square feet.

Firefighters were able to get the fire out within about 20 minutes of the first report, officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials said there was evidence that the fire may have been at the site of a homeless encampment, but no one was found in the area upon arrival.