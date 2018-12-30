Bomb squad investigates suspicious package at local fire station

SAN DIEGO — Bomb squad and Hazmat teams were called to a fire station in North Park Sunday afternoon after a suspicious package was found outside.

The crews were called to Station 14, on 32nd Street near Lincoln Avenue, around 4 p.m., SDFD officials said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the bomb squad completed their investigation without finding any explosives. Hazmat teams were still examining the package for other threats, however.

Both 32nd and Lincoln were closed to traffic in the area during the investigation.

Authorities investigate a suspicious package found at a fire station. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/xbZk8xsvOV — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) December 31, 2018

We will update this developing story as we learn more.