30-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — A 30-year-old man suffered major injuries after being the victim of a hit and run in San Diego Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was crossing northbound on University and Richmond Avenues in a crosswalk when an unknown sedan traveling eastbound at 1300 University Avenue, hit the pedestrian, according to Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a skull fracture and bleeding of the brain. The sedan fled the scene, police said..

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477.