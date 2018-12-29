Police seek armed bandit who robbed Subway in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO — A man robbed a Subway sandwich shop in Mission Beach Saturday afternoon, police said.

Police were told a little before 1 p.m. that a man in his 30s had walked into a the Subway on West Mission Bay Drive near Mission Boulevard and threatened the clerk, San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The man “simulated” having a weapon in his pocket and demanded money, Foster said. The clerk complied and the man left the business on foot. He was last seen heading north away from the store.

The suspect was described only as a man in his 30s, according to Foster.

A man was wanted in a similar robbery of a Subway last Sunday, though detectives weren’t available for comment on whether the two cases were related.

The robber in the Sunday case was also described as a man in his 30s and reportedly simulated having a gun in his waistband. That same suspect was wanted for two other robberies of GameStop stores, one on Sunday and the other on Wednesday, Dec. 19.