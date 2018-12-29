Man fatally struck by Amtrak train in North County

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A man was killed after being hit by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train in Encinitas Saturday morning, sheriff’s deputies said.

It happened at about 5:30 a.m. on the tracks near the intersection of San Elijo Avenue and Cornish Drive in Encinitas, according to Deputy Christopher Campbell of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The train had been heading north at about 60-65 mph when the train engineer noticed a man running toward the tracks from the east, Campbell said. The engineer sounded the train’s horn, but the man continued running toward the tracks and dove in front of the oncoming train.

The engineer activated the train’s brakes but wasn’t able to stop in time.

Authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene, Campbell said. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

The train involved in the crash was delayed for about three hours, according to the Pacific Surfliner Twitter page. At least four other trains were also delayed while authorities investigated the crash.