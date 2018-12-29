Man fatally shot in Pacific Beach home

SAN DIEGO — Police were investigating a homicide in Pacific Beach Saturday morning.

Police received a call about a possible shooting in the 2300 block of Wilbur Avenue at 1:47 a.m.

Arriving officers discovered a 44-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside the home. The officers began lifesaving efforts until they were relieved by paramedics, said Lt. Matt Dobbs with the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m., said Lt. Dobbs.

The suspects were described as three white or Hispanic men in their 20s or 30s.

They left the scene in a white 2015 Lexus RX350 SUV with a California plate 7NWK357.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to call 911 and to keep their distance. The suspects are considered ‘armed and dangerous’, said police. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.