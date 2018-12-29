SAN DIEGO - The Makasi Bowl 3 kicks off Saturday and the founder, Verlain Betofe, stopped by FOX 5 to preview the local event that highlights high school football talent.
Makasi Bowl 3 highlights local high school football talent
