4 arrested at DUI checkpoint in South Bay

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Four people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Imperial Beach, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies conducted the checkpoint in the 900 block of Palm Avenue between 8 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday and arrested three people on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and one driver was arrested for being a felon in possession of a concealed gun, according to Sgt. Joe Barry of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

In addition to the arrests, 18 drivers were cited, including seven drivers for being unlicensed and three others for driving with a suspended or revoked license, Barry said. Five field sobriety tests were conducted and eight vehicles were towed.

More than 850 vehicles drove through the checkpoint with 733 vehicles screened and 38 of those sent to a secondary screening, Barry said.