SAN DIEGO — Police were investigating reports that a person robbed a credit union in Clairemont Friday night.

The robbery was first reported shortly after 4 p.m. at the Mission Federal Credit Union on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, the San Diego Police Department told FOX 5.

Officers could not confirm any details about the apparent robbery, however. FOX 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.