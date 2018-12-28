Pastor arrested in Escondido on suspicion of child molestation

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A pastor for a church in Fullerton was arrested in Escondido last week on suspicion of child molestation, the Fountain Valley Police Department announced Friday.

Escondido police arrested John Rodgers McFarland on Dec. 18, according to Fountain Valley police. He faces child molestation charges stemming from his alleged abuse of at least one girl, police said. Search warrants were executed on McFarland’s home and the churches where he has been employed.

McFarland has been the head pastor for Orangethorpe United Methodist Church since 2014. Previously, McFarland was the head pastor of Fountain Valley United Methodist Church for 26 years, during which time he was also a pastor at Surf City Church in Huntington Beach for five years.

Fountain Valley police say there is evidence McFarland abused other victims during his time as a pastor in Southern California. Anyone who has been a victim or can provide information about additional victims should contact Detective Scott at 714-593-4480 and reference incident No. 18-44828.