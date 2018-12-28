Overnight frost advisory issued for valleys, deserts

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for Friday and Saturday nights in parts of San Diego County.

The advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Sunday. Patchy frost was expected to develop in the valleys — including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway — lower deserts, and wind-sheltered areas overnight and in the early morning hours, according to NWS San Diego. Low temperatures were expected to drop to around 30 degrees.

Residents were advised to cover sensitive plants and provide shelter for pets.