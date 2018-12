SAN DIEGO — One person was airlifted to a hospital Friday evening after a head-on crash near the unincorporated community of Warner Springs in northern San Diego County.

The collision was reported about 8:40 p.m. in the area of state Route 79 and Linton Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one victim was trapped in the wreckage, according to CalFire San Diego.

The collision involved a Ford pickup truck and a Toyota Prius, according to the CHP.