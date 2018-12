SANTA ANA, Calif. — A Mega Millions ticket matching five numbers but missing the Mega number in Friday night’s drawing was sold at a convenience store in Santa Ana, California Lottery announced.

The ticket, worth $3,231,865 was sold at a 7-Eleven on S. Main Street.

The numbers drawn were 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38 with a Mega number of 21.