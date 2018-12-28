Helen Woodward Animal Center empties its kennels

SAN DIEGO — Helen Woodward Animal Center announced Thursday that all of its orphaned dogs and nearly all cats were adopted during the week before Christmas.

Sixty-four dogs and 35 cats were adopted between December 17 and 23 from the nonprofit organization in Rancho Santa Fe.

“This is like a Christmas miracle,” Center Operations Director Jennifer Shorey said. “We are delighted to help extend this bit of magic into the New Year.”

A new group of orphaned dogs and cats were expected to arrive at the center over the next two days.

For information about incoming orphaned pets, contact the center at 858-756-4117 or visit their website.