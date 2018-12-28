Border Patrol agents find body floating in ocean north of border

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A male’s body was found floating in the ocean just north of the U.S.-Mexico border near Border Field State Park Friday evening, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Just before 6 p.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled the body out of the ocean and deputies from the Imperial Beach substation arrived at the scene. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews attempted lifesaving efforts but the male was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office is investigating and will notify the next of kin once the person has been identified.