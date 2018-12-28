Harley Davidson rider killed in crash with truck

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man was killed Friday after crashing into a truck on his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. on West Bernardo Drive in the Rancho Bernardo area, according to San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk. The motorcycle slammed into the side of a Dodge Ram pickup truck as the truck turned into a parking lot, police said. The biker, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol were not considered a factor in the crash.