6 in custody after police chase involving reported stolen SUV

SAN DIEGO — Police took six suspects into custody Friday night following a pursuit that ended in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of San Diego.

Officers say the pursuit began around 9:30 p.m. near Newport Avenue and Santa Barbara Street in Ocean Beach when they spotted a reported stolen vehicle.

The chase ended near Willie James Jones Avenue in Lincoln Park, where the suspects bailed out of a maroon SUV and ran off before they were taken into custody.

Police believe some of the suspects were connected to an armed robbery in which a 14-year-old boy was hit over the head with a handgun.

Officers recovered a piece of evidence that was thrown out of the vehicle on state Route 94 during the pursuit, but no further details were provided.