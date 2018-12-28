San Diego ranked low among best cities for beer drinkers

SAN DIEGO – If you ask most San Diegans, our region is one of the premier beer brewing regions in the country, but the city doesn’t make the cut in a new list of the best cities in the US for beer drinkers.

The list compiled by SmartAsset.com ranks 300 cities nationwide. Portland, Oregon comes in as the No. 1 best city for beer drinkers, but San Diego doesn’t show up in the list until No. 34, trailing behind such craft-brew powerhouses as Syracuse, New York and Lincoln, Nebraska.

SmartAsset said it ranked cities based on the total number of breweries, the number of breweries per 100,000 residents, the average number of beers per brewery, the number of bars per 100,000 residents and the average price for a pint of domestic draught beer. It appears that San Diego was dinged because we have fewer bars per capita and the price of a pint here is around $7. In Portand (No. 1) the average price of a pint is $5. In Duluth, Minnesota, (No. 6) pints allegedly go for $2.

In addition, some of San Diego’s most famous breweries are actually located in other parts of San Diego County, including breweries like Stone Brewing, Coronado Brewing Company and Alpine Beer Company

The 10 best cities for beer drinkers, according to SmartAsset, are:

Portland, Oregon Asheville, North Carolina Portland, Maine Cincinnatti, Ohio Bend, Oregon Duluth, Minnesota Denver, Colorado Seattle, Washington Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Fort Collins, Colorado

The 50 best cities for beer drinkers are listed below.