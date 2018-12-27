Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to North County park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police believe teenagers are responsible for vandalizing a community park in North County.

Authorities estimate that vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage to South Creek Park in the Sabre Springs community. They packed toilets and wash basins in the park's restrooms with sand, causing the bathrooms to flood. They also dug up irrigation pipes and sprinkler, damage and stole sports equipment and defaced park facilities with graffiti.

Douglas Winter told FOX 5 that he frequented the park often as a child. He was shocked to hear about seemingly senseless destruction.

"This stuff shouldn't happen," said Winter. "I used to come here all the time as a kid after school and would play soccer -- some great memories."

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the San Diego Police Department.