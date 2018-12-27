Pickup driver runs off after leaving trail of destruction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A pickup barreled through a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday, hopped a curb, smashed through brick walls and hit two parked cars.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 6000 block of Parkside Avenue, near Parkside Neighborhood Park, police said. The driver ditched the wrecked pickup at the scene and took off. He was last seen running through the park wearing dark pants and an orange or red shirt, according to San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez.

The truck also sideswiped a garage, barely hitting the home where Rose Alvarez was sleeping. Alvarez said her SUV, which was parked in the garage, was a total loss.

"It’s my only car, and I’ve been taking good care of it," Alvarez said. "It's really sad. It's a total loss, so I won't be able to get it back."

Alvarez's driveway was covered in brick and shattered glass.

"It’s really terrible," a neighbor told FOX 5. "Those are brick fences and half of it is gone."

Hernandez said the driver who caused all the destruction was not in custody as of 11 a.m.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Alvarez was hopeful that the driver would turn himself in.

"I hope that you come clean and admit that you did something wrong," Alvarez said.