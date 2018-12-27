Officials: Inmate broke out of San Quentin, carjacked someone to escape

SAN FRANCISCO — The manhunt is on for an escaped inmate believed to have carjacked someone while fleeing from San Quentin State Prison, KTLA reports.

Shalom Mendoza, 21, was reported missing about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday during a count at the prison, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation stated in a news release.

An immediate search of the surrounding area did not locate Mendoza, who authorities believe carjacked a victim not far from the prison.

Investigators are searching for a Toyota Rav4 with California license plate number 6STZ502.

Mendoza was sent to San Quentin prison from Los Angeles County on Dec. 20, 2017.

He was serving a five-year sentence for use of a deadly weapon during a carjacking/attempted carjacking and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly.

Mendoza was described as a Hispanic man with short brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 177 pounds.

Anyone who sees Mendoza was asked to contact law enforcement or call 911.

San Quentin State Prison houses 4,200 inmates. Opened in 1852, it is California’s oldest state prison.