El Cajon to increase DUI patrols this weekend

EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon police were continuing a high-visibility enforcement campaign against impaired driving, an official said Thursday.

The El Cajon Police Department planned to have more officers on the road on Saturday as part of a saturation patrol to search for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, El Cajon Police Lt. Stephen Kirk said. The patrol is part of the Police Department’s ongoing Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from Dec. 14 to Jan. 1.

“Whether you are home with family or at the bar, it is important that you find a sober ride home after drinking,” El Cajon Police Sgt. Kevin Maxwell said. “As an adult, it is up to you to make adult decisions and drive sober or use a ride share service. There are no excuses for driving impaired.”

The department reminded drivers that they can be stopped for being under the influence of marijuana, prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications, in addition to alcohol.

“Drunk driving continues to be a huge problem in this country, and more recently, marijuana and drug-impaired driving,” Maxwell said. “People are out and about shopping for the holidays and going to or hosting parties, so it is important that everyone acts responsibly behind the wheel.”

Funding for impaired driving enforcement operations are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.