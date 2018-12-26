× Trapped driver freed from car after Chula Vista crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One person had to be extricated Wednesday from the wreckage of a two-vehicle crash at a Chula Vista intersection.

The collision was reported around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Canyon Road and Paseo Ladera, Chula Vista police Sgt. Matt Smith said. Officers believe one of the drivers ran a red light, he said.

Firefighters used a hydraulic rescue tool, known as the “jaws of life,” to rescue the driver of the other car, the officer said. Paramedics took that driver, whose name was not released, to a nearby hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

Dispatchers were initially told both drivers were injured, but the other driver apparently did not need to be taken to a hospital, Smith said.