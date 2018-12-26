San Diego airport closes Pacific Highway economy parking lot

SAN DIEGO — Effective Wednesday, the Pacific Highway Economy parking lot near San Diego International Airport is no longer open to the public.

The lot will be converted into employee parking, according to the Airport Authority. The conversion is necessitated by construction of a new stormwater infiltration system at the south side of the runway, where employees currently park. The new system is part of the airport’s Stormwater Management Plan to control and reduce pollution caused by the airport’s day-to-day operations.

Airport travelers will still be able to use the parking lots at both terminals, the Terminal 2 parking plaza and the airport’s long-term parking lot. With the loss of the economy lot, the airport will have a parking capacity of 8,300 vehicles between the four lots.

Travelers can find more information about parking at the San Diego International Airport at san.org/parking. Travelers can also make advanced reservations for parking spaces at reservations.san.org.